'Kingsman' Gets The 'Archer' Treatment In This Clip From Comic Con

The world's greatest spy met the world's greatest spy in a Comic Con clip released on Friday for the upcoming 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.

Taron Egerton returns to his bespectacled badassery in the sequel to 'Kingsman: The Secret Service', but in this clip he gets a total makeover, 'Archer' style. While the clip begins with Egerton's signature parkour as he sprints through an animated version of London before he runs into Sterling Archer.

The clip teases the fact that in 'The Golden Circle', Egerton's "Eggsy" heads to the United States after the Kingsman HQ is blown to bits. He, along with Colin Firth and Mark Strong's Glaahad and Merlin, meet their American counterparts, Statesman.

They also released a second trailer which gives us a better look at some of the yanks adding to the cast including Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum and Halle Berry.

According to Tatum, during the filming he and Egerton engaged in a little friendly prank war, with Egerton stashing some pillows and a wig in Tatum's trailer to make it look like someone was in his bed.

Tatum told news.com.au that he got his revenge as he wrapped filming he went to a sex shop and bought about $2,400 worth of sex toys to fill Egerton's trailer with. Now that's a party.

Meanwhile during the 'Golden Circle' San Diego Comic Con panel, Halle Berry stood up and did her best Archer impression, chugging a half-pint of whiskey.

Halle Berry chugs whiskey at #KingsmanTheGoldenCircle #SDCC panel. Channing Tatum jokes she should answer questions pic.twitter.com/Wp0K3NBuHd — Brent Lang (@BrentALang) July 20, 2017

All of this fun, we can't wait to actually see the film.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas September 21.

