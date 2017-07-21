Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau Resigns In Wake Of Justine Damond Shooting

Beleaguered Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau has stood down in the wake of the fatal shooting of unarmed Australian woman Justine Damond.

Damond was shot dead by junior officer Mohamed Noor after she phoned 911 late last Saturday night, local time, out of concern for a suspected sexual assault in an alleyway behind her house in the major Minnesota city.

Minneapolis police chief resigns in wake of last weekend's fatal shooting of a woman who called 911 https://t.co/g7MPINHPWh pic.twitter.com/G7diNON1Ke — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 21, 2017

In a statement, Harteau said the incident did not reflect the procedures that her department had put in place.

"I have woken up every day knowing that this job is not about me. It is about the members of the communities that we serve and the police officers who protect our residents," she said.

"I am proud of the great work MPD has accomplished.

"However, last Saturday's tragedy, as well as some other recent incidents, have caused me to engage in deep reflection. The recent incidents do not reflect the training and procedures we've developed as a department.

"I've decided I'm willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be."

Harteau's decision to resign follows the tragic death of 40-year-old Damond and questions around how such an incident could have occurred on Harteau's watch.

Harteau was away from her post in the days following the shooting, and finally spoke out on Friday saying she had been on personal time.

Harteau's decision to step down reportedly came at the behest of the city's mayor Betsy Hodges.

Hodges issued a statement on Saturday saying she had lost confidence in Harteau's ability to lead the Minneapolis police force.

"It is clear she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well," Hodges said.

"For us to continue to transform policing -- and community trust in policing -- we need new leadership at MPD."

More to come.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA