7 Delicious Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes

Despite breakfast being, hands down, the best meal of the day, it can be hard to come up with different, delicious breakfasts all week long -- let alone low-carb ones.

The trick to having tasty homemade breakfasts every morning? A little pre-planning. Depending on the recipe, this means having the ingredients chopped and stored in containers, or making a batch of the breakfast and portioning it out.

To get you started, here are seven low-carb breakfast recipes. They're colourful, filling, meal prep-friendly and packed with flavour (no cardboard-like food here, promise).

1. Pesto cauliflower rice breakfast bowls

From A Saucy Kitchen.

The key to this breakfast bowl is the low-carb, high-fibre cauliflower 'rice', which is tossed with flavoursome pesto. Top your bowl with a fried egg, avocado and baby spinach, and you're done.

Here's the recipe.

2. One-skillet spicy shakshuka with feta

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

This shakshuka starts with a rich, spicy tomato sauce, which is filled with caramelised onions, feta and red capsicum. Then it's time to poach the eggs in the flavour-packed sauce and serve. Prep a batch and re-heat for breakfast all week.

Get the recipe.

3. Masala-spiced tofu scramble

From Minimalist Baker.

Vegan or don't eat eggs? Try this Indian masala-spiced tofu scramble with roasted cauliflower, onion and kale. It's healthy, satisfying and only takes 30 minutes from start to finish.

Here's the recipe.

4. Roasted tomato and zucchini frittata recipe

From Foodie Crush.

This protein-packed frittata is simple to make, yet incredibly flavoursome thanks to plump cherry tomatoes, garlic, fresh herbs and Parmesan. Make a batch, portion out and enjoy all week.

Get the recipe.

5. Peanut butter and jelly chia pudding

From Minimalist Baker.

If you prefer sweet breakfasts, try this easy, lower carb peanut butter chia pudding which requires just seven ingredients. The satisfying, nutty pudding is layered on top of blueberry chia compote and topped with extra blueberries. (Note: make this super low carb by omitting the maple syrup.)

Here's the recipe.

6. Smoky scrambled eggs

From The Cooking Jar.

Picture silky eggs with smoked paprika, bacon bits, hot sauce, cheese and mushrooms. This delicious breakfast is versatile when it comes to the veggies, meaning it's perfect for when you've got a random bunch of veg which needs to be cooked.

Get the recipe.

7. Avocado baked eggs with crème fraîche and herbs

From Delicious Everyday.

This breakfast is like eggs and avo on toast -- minus the toast, plus cheese and herb crème fraîche. All you need to do is scoop out some flesh from a large avocado, fill it with the herb crème fraîche, egg and cheese, and bake until golden.

Here's the recipe.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA