This Wearable Chair Means Your Feet Will Never Be Sore Again

Ever been caught in a line for too long, at a stand-up cocktail event or on a walking tour with no chance to sit down?

Well, now there is a solution to all of those tired-legged, sore-footed problems. Behold, the Chairless Chair.

You can take a seat anywhere with this wearable chair pic.twitter.com/ZfSGto7X9K — Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 24, 2017

This cracker of an invention was bought into the world by Swiss company Noonne AG. Founded in 2014, they describe themselves on their website as "the world's first supplier of Wearable Ergonomic Mechatronic Devices." Their products are designed to help people who work in the manufacturing industry, so they are able to give their feet a rest, while on the job.

The Chairless Chair is designed in Switzerland, but assembled in Germany, so with that double-whammy of cultural efficiency it isn't any surprise that practically was prioritised over the actual look of the chair. To put it on, the straps need to be secured around the shoulders, waist and shoes.

The chair can be made to accommodate different heights and shoe types and can support up to 90 kilograms on each leg. With that versatility, there is no excuse for not investing in one of these, immediately.