All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Mitch Cairns Takes Archibald Prize For Portrait Of His Partner

    He 'composed this portrait with love'.

    28/07/2017 1:05 PM AEST | Updated 39 minutes ago
    Art Gallery Of NSW
    "She embodies an uncompromising agency whilst having the grace to accept the ready complications inherent within our life as artists," said Mitch Cairns of his winning portrait

    Painter and cartoonist Mitch Cairns has taken the 2017 Archibald Prize for his portrait of fellow artist Agatha Gothe-Snape.

    The NSW born Cairns said his fourth entry to the Archibald Prize was "composed this portrait with love" of Gothe-Snape, his partner.

    "She embodies an uncompromising agency whilst having the grace to accept the ready complications inherent within our life as artists," he said in a statement.

    Art Gallery Of NSW
    "Agatha is both an active subject and a recalcitrant muse embracing and resisting simultaneously any idea of what it is to be fixed," Cairns said of his work.

    The painting which claimed the $100,000 prize was among 43 finalists from 822 entries.

    The announcement comes after artist Peter Smeeth's portrait of Lisa Wilkinson took the annual 'Packing Room Prize' last week.

    The painting shows the Today Show host and HuffPost Australia editor-at-large reclining on a sofa, with husband Peter FitzSimons and their children Jake, Billie and Louis in the background; cleverly reflected on a TV screen.

    Archibald
    Lisa Wilkinson AM oil on linen

    The winning entry was announced by packing room boss Steve Peters, who is choosing the prize in his final year, prior to his retirement.

    The award was established in 1921.

    ''

    MORE:archibaldNewsNSW

    More On This Topic