Woman In Shocking Road Rage Attack Charged With Malicious Damage

A woman involved in a shocking road rage incident on the New South Wales (NSW) Central Coast on Monday has been charged with malicious damage offences for her part in the incident.

A statement released by NSW Police on Thursday night confirmed 21-year-old mother, Bianca Sams was charged at Wyong Police Station around 11am with crimes linked to malicious damage and intentionally risking safety by throwing objects at a vehicle.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred on the Pacific Highway at the Elizabeth Bay Drive intersection near Lake Munmorah, emerged on Monday after another driver posted the video to social media.

The images, posted by witness Dwayne Pillidge shows a man approaching a female passenger of a Ford XL-model ute, appearing to punch her in the face, then walking away. Sams is seen clutching her head while she enters the passenger seat of the car.

The charges come after the 41-year-old man also involved in the altercation was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command duty officer, Chief Inspector Col Lott said the man's actions were unacceptable and urged anyone who may be in a similar situation to contact police.

"Obviously with any video footage we're only getting a snapshot of the whole incident... It depicts a male walking up to a female and punching her in the face. Assault of any sort is unacceptable, especially assault to a female," he said.

Both the man and Sams were granted conditional bail and are expected to appear in Wyong Local Court in August and September respectively.