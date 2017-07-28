All Sections
    • NEWS

    Man Sets Himself On Fire In Standoff With Cops Near Sydney's Central Station

    Police were called to the scene when the man doused himself in petrol.

    28/07/2017 2:41 PM AEST | Updated 25 minutes ago

    A man has doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire near Sydney's Central Station on Friday during an altercation with police.

    It is understood the man was outside of the Department of Immigration building on Lee Street in the city's CBD when he became involved in what a NSW Police spokesperson described to HuffPost Australia as "a self-harm incident".

    NSW Police confirmed in a statement that officers were called to Lee Street at around 1:30pm when a man "doused himself in petrol".

    "Police made attempts to negotiate however the man lit himself on fire. Police were ready with a fire extinguisher and extinguished the man. Fire & Rescue NSW then doused the man in water," the statement said.

    "The man suffered superficial burns and is being treated at the scene."

    More to come.

