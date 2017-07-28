Man Sets Himself On Fire In Standoff With Cops Near Sydney's Central Station

A man has doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire near Sydney's Central Station on Friday during an altercation with police.

It is understood the man was outside of the Department of Immigration building on Lee Street in the city's CBD when he became involved in what a NSW Police spokesperson described to HuffPost Australia as "a self-harm incident".

NSW Police confirmed in a statement that officers were called to Lee Street at around 1:30pm when a man "doused himself in petrol".

"Police made attempts to negotiate however the man lit himself on fire. Police were ready with a fire extinguisher and extinguished the man. Fire & Rescue NSW then doused the man in water," the statement said.

"The man suffered superficial burns and is being treated at the scene."

A man is loaded into an ambulance after reportedly setting himself on fire outside the Department of Immigration in Sydney @2GBNews #MRNews pic.twitter.com/6VZxxKtW6C — Adam Marsters (@AdamMarsters) July 28, 2017

@BenFordham man just set fire to himself after standoff with police at immigration dept near central. Have pics. pic.twitter.com/M4JtjeIASG — andymac7286 (@andymac7286) July 28, 2017

Police operation on Lee Street near Central Station, Sydney. — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) July 28, 2017

Lot of police movement near Sydney Central station again !! #NewSouthWales #sydneycentral — Rusty (@rahulbmathur) July 28, 2017

