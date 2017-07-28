Third Person Charged Over Shocking NSW Road Rage Attack

A third person has been charged on Friday in relation to a shocking road rage incident on the New South Wales (NSW) Central Coast that occurred on Monday.

NSW Police confirmed in a statement that a 23-year-old Salt Ash woman, alleged to be the driver of a vehicle featured in viral footage of the road rage incident, was arrested at Wyong Police Station around 10am on Friday.

The woman was then charged by police for driving in a manner dangerous to the public, malicious damage, not complying with Precision 'P-plate' licence conditions and driving with an unrestrained passenger.

Police have charged a third person after an alleged road-rage incident on the Central Coast. #9News pic.twitter.com/8LadSEQJVd — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 28, 2017

A NSW Police spokesperson told HuffPost Australia that authorities will allege the woman remained in the vehicle, which was stopped at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Elizabeth Bay Drive near Lake Munmorah, while a 41-year-old man punched her 21-year-old passenger in the head.

Dashcam footage of the incident, posted to Facebook by witness Dwayne Pillidge shows the man approaching the female passenger of a Ford XL-model ute -- who has been identified as Newcastle mother Bianca Sams -- and appearing to punch her in the face, then walking away. Sams is then seen clutching her head while she enters the passenger seat of the car.

The charges laid against the third individual come after the male involved was also charged with assault offences on Wednesday and Sams charged on Thursday with malicious damage risks to safety crimes for allegedly throwing objects at the male's car.

While both the man and Sams were granted conditional bail and are expected to appear in Wyong Local Court in August and September respectively, the third female was also granted conditional bail and is expected in court on August 16.

On Tuesday, Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command duty officer, Chief Inspector Col Lott said the man's actions were unacceptable and urged anyone who may be in a similar situation to contact police.

"Obviously with any video footage we're only getting a snapshot of the whole incident... It depicts a male walking up to a female and punching her in the face. Assault of any sort is unacceptable, especially assault to a female," he said.