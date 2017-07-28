All Sections
    • NEWS

    Toddler Fights For Life After Car Crashes Into His Pram In Sydney

    The two-year-old boy is critical in hospital.

    29/07/2017 10:10 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    A two-year-old boy is fighting for life in a Sydney hospital after a car smashed into the pram he was being pushed in.

    The child was struck by the car on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Hannans Road and Penshurst Road at Narwee, police said in a statement.

    An 18-year-old local man was driving a metallic blue 2003 model Nissan Pulsar sedan when the vehicle struck the child's pram, police were told.

    The toddler was knocked unconscious and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

    The little boy's pram was reportedly being pushed by his grandmother.

    Channel Seven reports that both the teenage driver and the boy's grandmother "are in a distressed state and highly emotional".

    The car driver was taken to hospital to obtain mandatory blood and urine samples.

    Police have urged anyone who might have witnessed the crash to come forward and contact authorities.

    Car Crash

