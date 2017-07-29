Manus Island Detainees Brutally Attacked With 'Bush Knives': Refugee Advocates

Two men have been seriously injured in "brutal attacks" on Manus Island in separate armed robberies overnight, refugee advocates say.

In the first incident, a 27-year-old Sudanese refugee reportedly had his leg cut with a machete in the main town of Lorengau.

This was followed by an attack on a 27-year-old asylum seeker on Sunday morning. The ABC reports that the Iranian man had his wrist cut with a knife when he was robbed on the street.

Both men are said to be in the Lorengau Hospital, with injuries that require specialised treatment.

In the wake of the incidents, Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young called for the Turnbull Government to respond to the reports, which included the use of "bush knives".

Reports that refugees have been attacked on Manus Island by angry locals welding "bush knives" must be responded to by be Aust govt — Sarah Hanson-Young (@sarahinthesen8) July 30, 2017

The Refugee Action Coalition's Ian Rintoul said the "brutality of the attacks" showed how unsafe Manus was for asylum seekers.

He said it showed why some refugees were refusing to move from the Manus detention centre to East Lorengau.

"The moves to meet the arbitrary October deadline for closure is literally putting refugees' lives at risk," Rintoul added in a statement.

"Not only are refugees vulnerable to attack, there is no adequate medical treatment and insufficient food for those forced into East Lornegau.

"It becomes clearer and clearer, that the government has no solution for the people they illegally dumped on Manus, and that the refugees and asylum seekers must be brought to Australia."

The Manus Island detention facility is scheduled to close at the end of OCtober after the PNG Supreme Court ruled it illegal.

The Department of Immigration and Border Control has been sought for comment.