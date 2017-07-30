22,000 Evacuated As Fire Engulfs Music Festival In Barcelona

Concertgoers in Barcelona have been evacuated from Tomorrowland Unite music festival after the main stage became engulfed in flames on Saturday.

Almost 22,000 people were evacuated from the event that was held at Barcelona's Parc de Can Zam, but there have been no reports of serious injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, however the event organiser Unite are reporting the fire occurred due to a "technical malfunction", possibly from a firework display that was part of the event.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Unite posted a statement to its website and social media pages thanking authorities for their assistance.

The statement also indicated authorities are following up with local Spanish organisers to determine the cause of the fire.

The music festival included a line-up of well known DJs and performers, including Steve Aoki, Afrojack and Yves V.