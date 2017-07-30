Sea World's Newest Polar Bear Cub Comes Out To Play

Peek-a-boo!

Sea World's newest baby polar bear has ventured out of the maternity den and into "cub kindy" for the first time, rolling and tumbling around with her mother.

A hidden camera inside the enclosure has given us a sneaky look at the oh-so-cute three-month-old who will spend time in "cub kindy" developing skills before being moved to a "polar preschool".

Oh, stop!

The yet-to-be-named, 20 kilogram cub was born to mother Liya in April at Sea World on the Gold Coast.

The cub with her mother Liya.

Sea World director of marine sciences Trevor Long told the ABC the cub is growing and developing skills each day.

"The first time the cub saw cub kindy, she was a little nervous, but after watching and learning from mum her confidence grew and she began to dig, run and play in the ice," Long said.

"She is continuing to grow significantly in size and is now starting to interact with solid foods -- it won't be long until she makes her public debut."

The polar bear cub could be in a public exhibition as early as mid-August. In the meantime, the pictures below and video above show just how cute the newest polar bear addition to Sea World really is.

Insert love-heart eye emoji here!

Hello there!