The Matildas Smashed Japan, But The Best Bit Was Sam Kerr's Backflip

The Matildas have done it again at the Tournament of Nations, this time beating Japan 4-2 in San Diego. For this, they can largely thank West Australian goal scoring machine Sam Kerr, who notched a hat-trick before halftime.

Naturally, that deserved a decent celebration, and Kerr delivered this world class backflip.

Kerr is no stranger to scoring goals on U.S. soil. In fact, the 23-year-old leads both the current season goal scoring standings and the ALL-TIME goal scoring in America's National Women's Soccer League (which was established in 2012).

Here's an audacious example of her recent work to help you understand why:

All the same, when The Japanese scored first after six minutes, you sort of thought "oh well, it's going to be one of those days", as you scoffed your morning Weet-Bix.

That's Sam celebrating her second.

But with her striker's instincts on high alert, Kerr sprinted into space to add her boot to a beautiful move after 11 minutes for the first Australian goal.

She scored again after 16 minutes and completed the hat-trick just before half-time. That's when the backflip happened.

It was 3-1 at the break, and as mentioned, Australia went on to win 4-2.

This is The Matildas' second straight win in the Tournament of Nations -- a four-team tournament featuring the nations ranked 1st (U.S.A.), 6th (Japan), 7th (Australia) and 8th (Brazil) in the world.

You might recall on Friday that the Matildas beat the U.S.A. 1-0 -- their first ever victory over the perennial world number one team. We are officially on fire and next play Brazil on August 3.