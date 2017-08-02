Andrew Denton Diagnosed With Advanced Heart Disease

Andrew Denton with his wife Jennifer Byrne at the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Media personality and former TV presenter Andrew Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease, Denton's own charity Go Gentle Australia announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Denton, 57, will be required to undergo multiple bypass surgery very shortly, meaning he will forced to temporarily step away from the organisation that campaigns to legalise euthanasia.

In a statement, Go Gentle maintained that Denton feels "very fortunate" to have his condition discovered before "something more serious happened". "[Denton] knows that he is in very good hands, and looks forward to a life of rude good health on the other side of surgery," the organisation said.

Andrew Denton diagnosed with heart disease, required to undergo surgery https://t.co/NfTouD1SxW — smh.com.au (@smh) August 2, 2017

Denton began Go Gentle in 2016 after seeing his father, prominent Australia broadcaster, writer and author of 'Breaker Morant', die slowly and painfully two decades prior from heart failure. As the director of the organisation, Denton had made it his life's work to lobby for law reform for terminally ill people.

Go Gentle would continue Denton's work in his absence, which the organisation emphasised would not be for long, under its campaign manager Paul Price, a former senior adviser in the Baillieu Liberal government.

"The Go Gentle campaign continues in full force," Price told Fairfax Media.

"In the next weeks and months we will be marshalling the support of the more than 75 per cent of Victorians who want voluntary assisted dying to become law."

As a much-loved figure in the Australian media landscape for the past three decades, news of Denton's diagnosis was quickly met with well-wishes and kind words of support from other prominent TV personalities as well as members of the public.

Sending all the absolute best to Andrew Denton and his family, wishing him all the best on his road to wellness. https://t.co/6zEGAlFSLE — Rove McManus (@Rove) August 2, 2017

Very best wishes to Andrew Denton and his family at the moment. I was shocked to hear of his illness, can't imagine how they feel. — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) August 2, 2017

Thoughts today are with Andrew Denton. Inspirational journalist & tireless advocate for the right to die with dignity. Get well soon xx — Candice Wyatt (@CandiceWyatt10) August 2, 2017

Andrew Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease. Probably because he's given so much of his heart away to others. — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) August 2, 2017

Quite simply put, all I wanted to be on TV when I grew up was Andrew Denton. Get well soon sir. https://t.co/faehxh7FOM — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 2, 2017

Really sad news. Get well Andrew. Andrew Denton diagnosed with advanced heart disease at 57 https://t.co/TkXODr4O2n — Gay Alcorn (@Gay_Alcorn) August 2, 2017