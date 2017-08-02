Former NSW Labor Heavyweights Found Corrupt By ICAC

Former NSW Labor heavyweights Eddie Obeid Snr, Joe Tripodi and Tony Kelly could face criminal charges after ICAC recommended they be investigated for misconduct in public office over the Australian Water Holdings affair.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Thursday released a report on Operation Credo -- a probe into Australian Water Holdings (AWH). The culmination of three years of inquiries, the Operation Credo findings also recommended police investigate whether to lay fresh charges.

STATEMENT from the NSW Premier welcoming the findings of Operation #Credo pic.twitter.com/EnXFcZrtJP — Karen Barlow (@KJBar) August 2, 2017

The Commission is of the opinion that consideration should be given to obtaining the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions with respect to the prosecution of Edward Obeid Sr, Mr Kelly, Mr Brown and Mr Tripodi for common law criminal offences of misconduct in public office. ICAC Report

The report cleared federal senator and cabinet minister Arthur Sinodinos, as well as Liberal powerbroker and former AWH chief executive Nick Di Girolamo, whose gift of a $3000 bottle of Penfold's Grange to Barry O'Farrell led to the then-Premier's political downfall.

STATEMENT from Industry Minister @A_Sinodinos on #Credo: "I welcome the Report of the Independent Commission against Corruption today." pic.twitter.com/E8JCb91Soz — Karen Barlow (@KJBar) August 2, 2017

Obeid is serving a five-year sentence for misconduct in office.