The Australian Beach House That Is Literally Priceless

If you're in the market for a beach house -- or even if you enjoy a healthy dose of real estate porn -- then this Queensland property is exactly what you've been looking for.

Welcome to 312 Teewah Beach Road on Noosa's North Shore, a five-bedroom three-bathroom home set on 77 acres with an impressive 470 metres of uninterrupted beach frontage.

Bordered by Cooloola National Park, you'll feel like you're living on your own private island in this Sunshine Coast property which offers peace and tranquility while being just a stones throw away from Noosa's main attractions.

Dowling & Neylan's Andrew Reed, who is selling the property alongside Carys Adams from Christie's International Real Estate, told HuffPost Australia that the home was "almost impossible to comprehend".

"The really fascinating part about this property is that it is almost without comparison," Reed said.

"In absolute practical terms, the valuers couldn't value it because there's literally nothing they could find in a national search that's comparable and been sold in the last few years."

"You feel like you're on an island, you're so secluded.

"It's got exclusive beachfront right down to the median high water mark."

The home, which is just 15-minutes from Noosa's fashionable Hastings Street, is oriented around a 34-metre basalt core-like hill which, according to Reed, "gives you a sense of elevation which is really phenomenal". When you're not snoozing on the deck or swimming at the beach, you can cook up a storm in the kitchen. The home has uninterrupted 180-degree ocean views.

Despite only officially being launched on Wednesday, there's already been a considerable interest in the home, and with a deadline for tenders in September, interested buyers have got just over a month to make an offer.

According to Reed there could be "any number" of buyers for the property which he described as having a unique ability to seduce and enchant those who visit (and judging by the photos, it's easy to see how).