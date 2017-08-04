While Canadians have a good thing going with their poutine (chips with gravy and cheese) and the Germans with their French fries with mayo and curry wurst, we Australians enjoy hot chips with crispy battered fish, burgers, or in wedge form with sour cream and sweet chilli sauce.

One dish we haven't tried -- yet -- is pizza fries. Yes, we're talking hot chips with pizza sauce, cheese and pepperoni, baked until golden and gooey.

To make this beast, all you need to do is get some cooked fries (for ease, bake packet chips from the frozen section of the supermarket or buy them from a chip shop), place pizza sauce on top, add mozzarella and mini pepperoni, and repeat the layers once more. Bake away and you're set.

It's like pizza-lasagna-fries all in one, and we're digging it.

Check out the video above for the full recipe.