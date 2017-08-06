Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce Separation

After eight years of marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on Monday that they are separating.

Posting the same message to their social media accounts, Faris and Pratt wrote that they "tried hard for a long time," and are "really disappointed".

Faris and Pratt have a four-year-old son, Jack, who -- according to the joint statement -- the two hope to protect from too much public scrutiny by keeping the split private.

Faris and Pratt met on the set of the film 'Take Me Home Tonight' in 2007, and were married in 2009.

In an episode of her podcast 'Anna Faris Is Unqualified' last December, Faris spoke about the difficulties of being a "public couple", admitting she struggled with tabloid rumours.

"There were some tabloid rumors about strain on our relationship. I just remember feeling so hurt in a way that bothered me because I didn't want to think of myself as somebody that could be affected by tabloid s**t. There's a picture of me walking alone on the beach -- aging Anna Faris, alone on the beach."

She continued, revealing the difficulties of being a Hollywood couple, "in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. raising our child, of course I'm going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would".

The pair's announcement shocked fans, who saw Faris and Pratt as the ultimate example of a Hollywood pair making it work.