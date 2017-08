This Little Girl And Her Poodle Pals Are The Ultimate Squad

What is not to love about dogs?

Not only are they a person's best friend, they're also hard workers, mischief makers and masters of manipulation -- and at the end of the day, they're always there for us whether we're feeling our best or worst.

In saying this, we'd like to take a minute to introduce you to Mame, a one-year-old Japanese girl whose BFFs are three giant poodles named Riku, Gaku and Qoo.

Together, the foursome form a squad that even Taylor Swift would be jealous of -- and from the looks of it, they share everything together, from nap time to dress-ups and everything in between.

The escapades of Mame and her poodle pals are documented by her grandmother on Instagram -- and even if you're not a dog lover, the pictures are almost guaranteed to melt your heart.