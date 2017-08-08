Enrol To Vote Or Update Your Details NOW, Because Plebiscite

As you've no doubt heard, the government has recommitted to its plebiscite policy before voting on same sex marriage. So, unless a promised legal challenge is successful, it seems we're headed toward a public vote -- either at polling places, or via a postal plebiscite -- on marriage equality before the end of the year.

Either way, you're going to need to make sure your details are correct on the electoral roll, and quick.

The government announced on Tuesday, August 5, that if the plebiscite legislation gets through the Senate, a vote will take place at polling places on November 25.

But if the legislation is voted down again (as it was in November last year, and as is likely again in any new vote), the government will push for a postal plebiscite, with mail forms to arrive in letterboxes from mid-September.

That's just five weeks away, and while all the details are still being ironed out, that means you've likely got just four weeks to get all your details updated with the Australian Electoral Commission.

Mathias Cormann says there will be time for people to enrol to vote before postal plebiscite on 12 September. pic.twitter.com/yEHFukQlp3 — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) August 8, 2017

Unlike an election, the AEC won't be running the plebiscite. The government confirmed on Tuesday that the Australian Bureau of Statistics -- you may remember them from such successful ventures as the #CensusFail -- will be in charge of the votes.

However, if you've moved house or changed your details recently, or have turned 18 recently and haven't enrolled at all, you'll still need to work with the AEC to ensure you're eligible to vote.

In the leadup to the last federal election in July 2016, almost one million Australians weren't enrolled to vote, including 380,000 of them in the 18-25 age bracket -- nearly 18 percent of all people in that age group, compared to around six percent of the general population.

An advertising blitz saw that number of unenrolled young people drop dramatically, but more than a year on, there will be many more people who have become old enough to vote and now need to enrol, or who have moved home, changed their name or updated their details enough that the AEC needs to be informed.

An AEC spokesman told HuffPost Australia they were still getting all the info about the plebiscite and how the voting process would work, and that the AEC was unsure when the cut-off date for changing your details would be.

But he said that, even if the planned September mailout for the postal plebiscite -- just five weeks away -- actually ended up happening, people still had plenty of time to update their details.

Worth re-iterating that a voluntary postal plebiscite of the country will be less scientifically accurate than a phone poll of 1000 people. — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) August 8, 2017

The spokesman said the process for updating details was "almost instantaneous", so as long as people worked to update their details in the next few weeks, they wouldn't miss out on voting in the plebiscite -- whether that be at the ballot box or via the post.

Missing in this debate so far, of course, is the possibility that no plebiscite occurs at all. The Senate will likely vote down plebiscite 2.0, as all those opposed to it last time (Labor, the Greens, the three Nick Xenophon Team senators and Derryn Hinch) have promised to knock it back once more.

If that happens, and the government pushes ahead with its promised postal plebiscite, it will be met with a legal challenge from marriage advocates and human rights lawyers. There's a real possibility that, at the end of this all, we'd still be left without a plebiscite.

Even in that case, you're probably still best to take this opportunity and handy reminder to update your details or to enrol anyway -- with the state of our federal political system, who bloody knows when we might have another snap election?

To sort yourself out, get onto the Australian Electoral Commission's website. It's a very easy and quick process -- it could take as little as four minutes. In May last year, AEC spokesman Evan Ekin-Smyth told HuffPost Australia that voters could check their enrolment details via the AEC's Check My Enrolment tool, but that enrolling to vote was a little trickier.

A new enrolment needs "evidence of your identity" such as a driver's licence or Australian passport, "or have someone who is enrolled confirm your identity".

"The AEC also requires you to enrol at an address you've lived at for 30 days, so you need to be confident you have lived at a location for that time," he said.

"There are ID requirements, but there are people who don't have the required identification and we understand that, so you can have a third party who is on the roll to do it with you, and they can declare that you are who you say you are."

Anyway, get onto it quick smart, just in case. Click here for more help.