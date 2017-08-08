Man Arrested After Alleged 17-Hour Abduction Of 22-Year-Old

A man has been arrested in northern New South Wales after a 22-year-old woman was abducted from her Brisbane home on Monday night in a 17-hour ordeal.

Police are seeking to extradite the 50-year-old man back to Queensland on Wednesday, where he will be charged with kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, assault and other charges.

It's alleged that the man broke into the woman's home on Cardiff Street in the Brisbane suburb of Darra at 8pm on Monday night and kidnapped her.

The young woman told police that she was driven to several locations and assaulted and threatened with further violence before being released at around 1:30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The Brisbane woman was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged attacker is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday following his extradition.