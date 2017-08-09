Cheesecake is one of those delectable desserts which we love enjoying at a cafe or from a bakery, but don't often make at home. However: making a luxuriously creamy, rich and slightly zesty cheesecake at home is easy.

All you need is some cookies ('digestive' biscuits work well in place of graham crackers in Australia), cream cheese, a lemon, sugar and strawberries.

This dessert starts the way all cheesecakes should: with a buttery, crumbly biscuit crust. Then there's the classic cream cheese filling with sugar, vanilla and the all-important lemon zest.

While the cheesecake is baking away in the oven, start on the simple sweet strawberry glaze made with strawberry jam and lemon juice. When the cheesecake has baked and set, top with fresh strawberries and drizzle over the sticky glaze. Yep, that's it.

Check out the video above and follow the full Delish recipe here.