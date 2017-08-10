Tim Minchin Skewers Marriage Equality Plebiscite With 'I Still Call Australia Home' Parody

Tim Minchin isn't holding back when it comes to the debate around marriage equality on Friday uploading his very own version of 'I Still Call Australia Home', with a Minchin-esque twist.

After the Turnbull Government's second attempt at a compulsory popular vote on same-sex marriage failed a non-bonding postal plebiscite looks more likely than ever. Hearing this news, the Aussie comedian and musician dedicated his very special version of 'I Still Call Australia Home' to his homeland.

Using Peter Allen's 1980 classic, Minchin described what it's like travelling the globe, looking at his home country: "No matter how far, or how wide I roam, I still call Australia hom...ophobic".

After his song, Minchin ended the video with a short message:

"I think the proposed plebiscite on marriage equality is noxious and obnoxious. Polls show that Aussies are overwhelmingly in favour of marriage equality (not that it should matter... it's not f**king 'X-Factor'). BUT... If the horrid thing goes ahead let's drown the mofos in 'YES' votes!!"

"The condescending s**ts think by making it postal, young people won't vote... prove them wrong."

This isn't the first time Minchin has used his musical skills to get political, last year he performed a highly controversial song on 'The Project' calling for Cardinal George Pell to come home.

Sharing his latest video to Facebook and Twitter, Minchin's audience were big fans: