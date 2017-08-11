Please Watch This Incredible Magic Trick And Please Tell Us How It's Done

Hello, James Galea is a witch.

Well not exactly, he's a magician. He's stunned Ellen, he's wowed crowds at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and now he's on the hunt for the 'Best Trick Ever'.

Yeah, James has a new show coming to ABC2 where he has access to some of the biggest names in the magical biz (not including Harry Potter). Not only will James delve into some of the world's greatest magic tricks but he'll also give audiences glimpses of the cheat moves and artefacts con artists use.

All that aside, the show launched a clip of James -- who splits his time between the U.S. and Australia -- performing a trick in Sydney's Summer Hill.

And our only question is... how?!?!?!

The two-part special, 'James Galea's BEST TRICK EVER' screens on September 21 and 28 on ABC2 and ABC iView.

But seriously, how'd he do it?