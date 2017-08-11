Sydney Man Charged With Sex Attack On 3-Year-Old Girl At Perisher

A toddler has allegedly been sexually assaulted at Perisher.

A man will front court over the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at Perisher.

Police allege the man, 50, assaulted the toddler at a guest house in Perisher Valley, on July 15.

Police believe the man was a stranger to the child and her family.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested at a home in Roseville, on Sydney's upper north shore, on Friday.

Child Abuse Squad Commander, Detective Inspector Peter Yeomans, said inquiries continued into guest movements at the chalet during July.

"Our dedicated specialist investigators are trained to investigate crimes against children, including sexual assault, physical abuse and serious cases of neglect," Yeomans said in a statement.

"If you or anyone you know has ever been abused, no matter what the circumstance and no matter how long ago it occurred, please contact us."

The man was charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, police said.

He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.