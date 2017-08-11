Friends and Family To Remember Justine Damond At US Memorial Service

Justine Damond is being remembered at a US memorial service.

Family and friends of slain Australian woman Justine Damond are remembering her life at a memorial service in the US city of Minneapolis.

Around 1000 people dressed in blue are expected to turn out for the memorial service in the Minnesota city to celebrate the beloved Australian spiritual teacher's life following her untimely death last month.

Grieving friends, family members, supporters and the local Minneapolis community have gathered for the memorial, which will reportedly include prayer, song, a Native American sage burning ceremony and a walk around picturesque Lake Harriet.

Damond's father John Ruszczyk and other Australian family members are said to have flown to Minneapolis to attend the event at the Lake Harriet Bandshell.

The service is due to commence at 9am Saturday AEST with many mourners expected to wear blue -- Damond's favourite colour.

The commemorative service comes after 40-year-old Damond was fatally shot in July by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor outside her home after reporting a possible sexual assault in an alley.

Justine Damond's family gather for a memorial instead of a wedding after a police bullet https://t.co/qdqgdGw6NG pic.twitter.com/FF00M3Jqpo — ABC News (@abcnews) August 11, 2017

Friends of Justine Damond Rosie McGowan and Lindsay Ainger will say a prayer and light Justine's candle at memorial pic.twitter.com/I8iujDY0r3 — Conor Duffy (@conorduffynews) August 11, 2017

Tears will flow at the service as questions remain about the circumstances of Damond's death.

Officer Noor has refused to speak publicly or open up to investigators probing why he lethally shot Damond in the abdomen when she approached his patrol car in her pyjamas.

Lake Harriet- A celebration of life begins @ 6 for #justinedamond - killed by Minneapolis police officer @WCCO pic.twitter.com/z7cmzscnd5 — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) August 11, 2017

The Australian Government has previously demanded answers over the killing, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has labelled "inexplicable".

"I mean, how can a woman out in the street in her pyjamas, seeking assistance from the police, be shot like that?" Turnbull said recently.

"We are providing all the support we can. It seems inexplicable, but there will be some answers given in due course. At this point, it is a tragic loss.

Around 1000 people dressed in blue are expected at a Minneapolis service to remember slain Australian woman Justine Ruszczyk Damond. #7News pic.twitter.com/hfKxsC4278 — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) August 11, 2017

"Our hearts go out to her family with sorrow and condolence and love."