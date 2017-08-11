Two Seriously Injured After Plane Crash On The Sunshine Coast

All four passengers have since been removed from the wreckage.

Two people have been seriously injured after a light plane crashed upon landing at Caloundra Airport on the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services were called to the crash site just before midday on Saturday when the plane flipped as it was making its landing.

Queensland police report four people were on board the flight, and all passengers have since been retrieved from the plane.

Those injured have been identified as a passenger and the pilot and have been transported to hospital while the other two passengers, reported to be a man and a women, managed to escape the crash with minor injuries.

The plane is reportedly a private aircraft.

Caloundra airport was closed following the incident while emergency services attended the scene.

A plane has crashed on landing at Caloundra Airport, rescue teams trying to cut free 1 patient, 3 others hurt. Updates @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/XnnzYAgmsk — Darren Curtis (@DarrenCurtis9) August 12, 2017