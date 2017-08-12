City2Surf 2017: Harry Summers Wins For Second Year In A Row

The 2017 City2Surf has been run and won, with Harry Summers the first man across the finish line and Celia Sullohern the first woman to finish.

Three-time Paralympic gold medallist Kurt Fearnley took out the wheelchair race as part of the iconic Sydney event, which covers 14 kilometres from the city's CBD to Bondi.

For Summers, Sunday's win makes it back-to-back City2Surf titles after his victory in last year's race.

About 80,000 participants enjoyed clear conditions on Sunday morning for the annual fun run that seems to get bigger every year.

The route to Bondi Beach was first run in 1971 when just over 1,500 entrants took part.