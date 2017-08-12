Usain Bolt Pulls Up Injured In Final Race Of His Career

Usain Bolt's final track appearance has been marred, with the sprinting legend pulling up injured in the 4x100m relay at the IAAF World Championships.

Bolt broke down on the anchor leg for the Jamaican team, appearing to suffer a hamstring strain.

You can't write a script for sport.



Get well soon, @usainbolt. Thank you for being the 🐐.#IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/52c0g79v0w — SPIKES (@spikesmag) August 12, 2017

The race was won by Britain in a time of 37.47, with Nathaneel Mitchell-Blake running an incredible final leg to claim gold in London.

The USA clinch silver with a timing of 37.52 seconds and Japan took bronze in 38.04.

Bolt pulled up injured halfway through his leg and didn't finish the race.

Usain Bolt has pulled up in his last ever race.



He's in tears on the track.



Heartbreaking. #London2017 pic.twitter.com/bcdCV5mGxo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2017

Usain Bolt pulls up injured on the anchor leg for Jamaica. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 12, 2017