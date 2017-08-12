All Sections
    • SPORT

    Usain Bolt Pulls Up Injured In Final Race Of His Career

    A tearful end to Bolt's stellar career.

    13/08/2017 7:18 AM AEST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Usain Bolt's final track appearance has been marred, with the sprinting legend pulling up injured in the 4x100m relay at the IAAF World Championships.

    Bolt broke down on the anchor leg for the Jamaican team, appearing to suffer a hamstring strain.

    The race was won by Britain in a time of 37.47, with Nathaneel Mitchell-Blake running an incredible final leg to claim gold in London.

    The USA clinch silver with a timing of 37.52 seconds and Japan took bronze in 38.04.

    Bolt pulled up injured halfway through his leg and didn't finish the race.

    More to come.

