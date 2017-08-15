Marriage Equality Postal Plebiscite: What You Need To Know

Australians are getting the chance to have their say on marriage equality -- whether they wanted it or not.

A postal plebiscite to vote on marriage equality was confirmed by the Turnbull Government just last week, but already the deadline for Australians to finalise their enrollment details is looming.

But details on how the voluntary survey will be conducted have remained fairly thin on the ground, leaving many confused and concerned that they could miss out on the opportunity to have a say on the issue.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), which will be conducting the survey, have just released details of how the voting will occur.

So, here is what you need to know to make sure your vote counts.

What Is A Postal Plebiscite?

A plebiscite is a direct vote by all Australians on an issue -- in this case, marriage equality -- which doesn't affect the Australian Constitution (if it did, there would have to be a referendum).

But after the Turnbull Government again failed to push its plebiscite legislation through the Senate last week, the Government has side-stepped the Senate by opting to conduct a voluntary postal vote without passing legislation.

This means that, technically, the postal vote is not a plebiscite at all but an optional survey or opinion poll conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Similarly to the now-defunct plebiscite, the postal vote won't be binding. This means that even if a majority of Australians vote 'yes' in the postal vote, it doesn't ensure same sex marriage will be legalised.

Instead, Turnbull says that a 'yes' vote will prompt a free vote based on a private members' bill in Parliament, whereas a 'no' vote will not. Labor leader Bill Shorten has been pushing for this free vote without the stepping stone of a postal vote.

When Is The Postal Vote?

Hey Gen Y, remember those things called post boxes? You might actually get a chance to use one next month.

The voting forms will start being sent out on September 12, exactly four weeks from the time of writing, but the deadline to ensure you're enrolled is much earlier -- in just nine days' time.

So if you want you ensure your vote will count, make sure your enrollment details are up-to-date, including your current address, by next Thursday, August 24.

The postal vote will be sent out from September 12 and you will have several weeks to return the form to the ABS, with the final cut-off being 6pm on November 7.

Key Dates Thursday, August 24 -- the cutoff to enroll to vote or update your enrollment details Tuesday, September 12 -- voting forms start being sent out Wednesday, October 11 -- requests to replace damaged or lost form closes Friday, October 27 -- the date all Australians are strongly encouraged to return forms by Tuesday, November 7 -- final deadline to return forms Wednesday, November 15 -- survey results released

Who Can Vote, And Is It Compulsory?

Everyone who is registered on the Commonwealth Electoral Roll -- or who has made a valid request for enrollment -- by August 24 is eligible to vote.

That includes Australians living or travelling overseas. However, contrary to speculation, 16- and 17-year-olds won't be able to vote as they can't vote in federal elections.

The postal survey is voluntary so whether or not you're correctly enrolled to vote, you won't face penalties for not filling out the form.

Voting rates among young people in particular are anticipated to be low, with one marriage equality advocate within the Liberal Party, Warren Entsch, expecting the turnout of millennials to be as low as 30 or 40 percent.

Some marriage equality advocates have announced their intention to boycott the ballot process in protest against a vote which they argue is wasteful, non-representative and likely to lead to harmful campaigning.

Among them is former High Court Judge and outspoken marriage equality advocate, Michael Kirby, who says he won't "take any part in" the "irregular and unscientific" vote.

But Labor Senator Penny Wong has urged people not to boycott the vote, despite labelling it just a "postal survey" which is a "stacked deck" against the 'yes' vote, arguing that this means marriage equality advocates have to work twice as hard to ensure it accurately represents the will of the Australian people.

So What Do You Need To Do?

Assuming you have updated your details on the Commonwealth Electoral Roll correctly, an Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey form will be arriving in your mail box some time from September 12.

The form will ask just a single question, and will include a return paid envelope and instructions on how to complete it. So all you have to do is fill it out and post it back -- preferably before October 27.

If you won't be at home during the weeks the forms are sent out, you can elect for the form to be sent to a different address by calling the Australian Marriage Law Survey Information Line.

The information line is 1800 572 113 and it's open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm (local time).

If you won't be home when the postal vote is sent out, you can register a different mailing address with the ABS.

All the responses will be anonymous and the ballots will be destroyed within 60 days of the survey results being published on November 15.

But those contemplating filling their ballot envelopes with glitter have been issued with a stern warning from the ABS, which says it may lead to their ballot being destroyed and the vote not being counted.

"The survey envelope is... not a channel for correspondence, complaints or other communication," the ABS states on its website.

"Any extraneous material inserted in the envelope with the survey form will be destroyed and, due to processing machinery or possible contamination, may result in the survey form also being destroyed and therefore not processed."

What If You're Overseas?

Many Australians living, working or travelling overseas are concerned that the rushed process means they won't receive their postal vote, or that their vote won't make it to them and return to Australia in time to be counted.

The ABS says it has special strategies to allow Aussies living in remote areas, those who don't have mail boxes and those living or travelling overseas to participate, but it is yet to announce the details.

In the meantime, Australians who will be overseas in September are encouraged to ensure that they are enrolled to vote and that their postal address is correct on the electoral roll.

What About The High Court Challenge?

Hanging like a rather pointy dagger over all of these $122 million proceedings are a number of High Court challenges, which could see the highest legal authority in the land rule the postal vote as illegal.

These challenges will be heard on Semtember 5 and 6 -- just a week before the postal votes are due to be sent out. No forms will be distributed before the case is determined.

Marriage equality advocates and independent federal MP Andrew Wilkie have asked the High Court to decide whether Malcolm Turnbull had the power to announce the postal vote. They will argue that the Prime Minister has overstepped his "executive powers" in ordering the ballot, because it has not passed legislation in Parliament ordering the poll be established and funded.

Another element of the challenges, according to the ABC, is that the ABS is designed to collect statistical data -- such as population ages, professions and hours of housework -- and whether or not to legalise same sex marriage is not a statistical analysis.

Anna Brown, co-chair of the equality campaign and director of legal advocacy at the Human Rights Law Centre, told HuffPost Australia last week their legal advice indicates the Government doesn't have power to allocate funds towards a postal plebiscite.

Labor's legal affairs spokesperson, Mark Dreyfus, has put the High Court challenges' chances of success at 50-50.

So there's a chance will won't be heading to the post box after all.