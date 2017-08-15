Mystery Remains Found In Tasmanian Bush Identified As Swiss Tourist

Skeletal remains found in remote Tasmanian wilderness have been formally identified as those of a Swiss tourist who has been missing for six years.

The remains were discovered by two bushwalkers in the Huon Valley on July 9, about 10 kilometres from the popular tourist attraction, the Tahune Airwalk.

Thomas Münger was last scene by his family when he left Switzerland in 2010 at the age of 44.

He arrived in Australia at Melbourne Airport on Boxing Day that year, but it's not clear how he ended up in Tasmania or precisely when he died.

The key to Muüger's eventual identification was found in a backpack located near his bones. Inside were Swiss Francs, Hong Kong dollars and a photo memory card.

Police published one of the images from the SD card of a man they said could "possibly" be the deceased.

On July 15, Swiss national Michael Nydegger contacted the ABC to identify himself as the man in the photo, saying he believed the dead man was his "dear friend" Thomas Münger, who had left his native Switzerland in 2010 to "have a new life".

The photo released by Tasmania Police which they said could "possibly" be the deceased. It turned out to be his friend, Swiss national Michael Nydegger, who helped police identify the body.

The deceased's brother in Switzerland provided police with a DNA sample, which they on Tuesday confirmed matched the remains found in the bushland.

The Swiss national's cause of death is not yet known, but police believe he may have been bushwalking in the area.

A make-shift shelter was found near his remains, but there were no sleeping items to indicate that he was prepared for an overnight journey.

Police are seeking to speak to anyone who may have had contact with the traveller in late 2010 or early 2011.

Thomas Münger's brother Erich told the ABC that he was "somehow surprised, somehow not" to hear of his brother's death.

A backpack containing men's clothing, an SD card and Swiss and Hong Kong currency was found in the bush alongside the skeletal remains.

"He said he like to leave Switzerland and start a new life somewhere else on this world, so he said 'you won't hear from me' ... but sooner or later you'll hear from me again."

"We expected to hear before now, but the longer it takes we think something happened."

As the family did not know where he was, they did not report his disappearance to police.

A full forensic examination is being conducted into the cause of Münger's death, and police remain in contact with Interpol and authorities in Switzerland as part of the ongoing investigation.