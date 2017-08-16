'Game of Thrones' With Corgis Is Guaranteed To Make Your Day Brighter

If you find yourself craving more 'Game of Thrones' at the end of each week's episode but you're bored of reading the same old re-caps or theories as to what's going to happen next, then look no further.

Film writer and director Jessica Ellis has re-imagined all of your favourite scenes from the hit show with corgis, telling HuffPost Australia that it all kicked off when a friend sent her a meme in which the dogs were photoshopped in a battle.

"I made a Game of Thrones joke in response, and then spent the rest of the night tormenting him with corgi GoT gifs, and decided to post a few publicly to cheer people up a tiny bit," she said.

Ok we're doing this. I present to you a thread of corgis acting out #GoT scenes. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/2qfKO62tls — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017

Ellis has covered everything from Olenna Tyrell's deathbed revelation, Jon Snow's resurrection and even Ed Sheeran's cameo.

Not only are they hilarious, but they're also a great way of getting up-to-date with the show's latest plot lines.

I killed Joffrey. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. pic.twitter.com/e9yAENB7yQ — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017

I'm the three eyed Raven now. pic.twitter.com/QL55tlnkyn — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017

Who taught you how to do that??

No one.#corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/UM3ByTi9tb — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017