    'Game of Thrones' With Corgis Is Guaranteed To Make Your Day Brighter

    Warning: contains spoilers.

    17/08/2017 12:29 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    REUTERS / GETTY

    If you find yourself craving more 'Game of Thrones' at the end of each week's episode but you're bored of reading the same old re-caps or theories as to what's going to happen next, then look no further.

    Film writer and director Jessica Ellis has re-imagined all of your favourite scenes from the hit show with corgis, telling HuffPost Australia that it all kicked off when a friend sent her a meme in which the dogs were photoshopped in a battle.

    "I made a Game of Thrones joke in response, and then spent the rest of the night tormenting him with corgi GoT gifs, and decided to post a few publicly to cheer people up a tiny bit," she said.

    Ellis has covered everything from Olenna Tyrell's deathbed revelation, Jon Snow's resurrection and even Ed Sheeran's cameo.

    Not only are they hilarious, but they're also a great way of getting up-to-date with the show's latest plot lines.

