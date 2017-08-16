'Game of Thrones' With Corgis Is Guaranteed To Make Your Day Brighter

If you find yourself craving more 'Game of Thrones' at the end of each week's episode but you're bored of reading the same old re-caps or theories as to what's going to happen next, then look no further.
Film writer and director Jessica Ellis has re-imagined all of your favourite scenes from the hit show with corgis, telling HuffPost Australia that it all kicked off when a friend sent her a meme in which the dogs were photoshopped in a battle.
"I made a Game of Thrones joke in response, and then spent the rest of the night tormenting him with corgi GoT gifs, and decided to post a few publicly to cheer people up a tiny bit," she said.
Ok we're doing this. I present to you a thread of corgis acting out #GoT scenes. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/2qfKO62tls— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
Ellis has covered everything from Olenna Tyrell's deathbed revelation, Jon Snow's resurrection and even Ed Sheeran's cameo.
Not only are they hilarious, but they're also a great way of getting up-to-date with the show's latest plot lines.
I killed Joffrey. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. pic.twitter.com/e9yAENB7yQ— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
I serve the realm, my lord. Someone must. #corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/BJgdTRjD46— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
You know nothing, Jon Sn-ohhhh! #corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/C8umfNVNcd— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
I'm the three eyed Raven now. pic.twitter.com/QL55tlnkyn— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
Who taught you how to do that??— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
No one.#corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/UM3ByTi9tb
WHAT IS DEAD CAN NEVER DIE! I SERVE THE DROWNED GOD!! #corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/ZRlJKsfhRh— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
Jon Snow resurrection.#corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/U95opcDUT8— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
*off to capture a White Walker*#corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/AIYlVZntPD— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
Ed Sheeran Cameo#corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/ICV2BQWz86— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
HOLD THE DOOR! HOLD THE DOOR! HOLDOOR! HODOR!!#corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/MpXTQn4Lw6— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
"What happened?"— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017
"Many things."#corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/uqmVTZRyLj
*last thing Ramsey saw*#corgiGoT pic.twitter.com/Ygh2cW1jCb— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017