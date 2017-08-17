7 Tasty Meals To Make When You're Broke

When you're low on cash -- whether it's before payday or it's just one of those money-sapping months -- one of our go-to reactions is to spend less money on food.

No more late night takeaways, no more quick lunches from the food court, no more brunch on the weekend, nada. (Until payday, anyway.) That's where canned soup and instant noodles usually come in, which get old really quickly.

Luckily, there are really tasty ways to eat on a budget. Here are seven recipes to help you out until next payday.

1. Barbecue chicken chopped salad

From Foodie Crush.

With a ready-roasted chook available at the supermarket for under $10, you can portion the meat to make all sorts of dishes -- chicken tacos, chicken soup, chicken pasta and even salad. This barbecue chicken chopped salad is packed with tasty, nutritious (yet cheap) ingredients like beans, lettuce, corn and tortillas.

Here's the recipe.

2. Brown rice sushi

From Minimalist Baker.

If sushi is your favourite meal to spend money on, now's the time to make it at home. All you need is nori sheets (from the supermarket), brown rice, veggie fillings and a sushi mat (again, from the supermarket).

Get the recipe.

3. Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

From Cookie and Kate.

Good-quality mince is expensive, but that doesn't mean a hearty, delicious pasta is out of the question when you're broke. Satisfying ingredients like lentils and vegetables add bulk to pasta, while olives, herbs and capers add depth of flavour.

Here's the recipe.

4. Peanut noodles with chicken

From Foodie Crush.

Love strong Asian flavours? Try these peanut noodles with chicken, veggies and linguine noodles, dressed in a garlic, ginger, soy and peanut butter sauce. So. Good.

Get the recipe.

5. Lentil and eggplant lasagna

From Minimalist Baker.

Get your lasagna fix with this healthy, hearty and gluten free version. Packed with lentils, eggplant and tofu ricotta, this lasagna is easy to make and perfect for leftovers.

Here's the recipe.

6. Extra vegetable fried rice

From Cookie and Kate.

Made with a variety of colourful veggies, eggs and brown rice, this vegetable fried rice is simple, super budget-friendly and incredibly satisfying. Top with sriracha and you're set.

Get the recipe.

7. Scrambled tofu breakfast burrito

From Minimalist Baker.

This burrito is perfect for both brekkie and dinner, and is bursting with roasted baby potatoes and capsicum, spiced tofu scramble and salsa. And you only need 30 minutes to make them.

Here's the recipe.