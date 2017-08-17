Barcelona Terror: Manhunt Underway For Driver As Police Foil Second Terror Attack

Police officers take security measures at the area after a van plowed into the crowd, injuring several people in Barcelona, Spain on August 17, 2017.

Spanish police have killed several people in response a second suspected terror plot in Spain, as an intense man-hunt gets underway for a driver who killed up to 16 people when he plowed through pedestrians a popular tourist thoroughfare in Barcelona.

More than 100 people, including a New South Wales woman, were injured in the Barcelona attack, while Catalonia President Carles Puigdemont said two suspects were arrested. An manhunt is underway for the driver of the van, however, who was still at large as of 11pm local time.

Just hours later, Spanish police said they have killed several people in response to a separate terrorist attack in the southern coastal town of Cambrils, about 100 kilometres southwest of Barcelona. Emergency services warned people in the town to stay in their homes.

We work with the hypothesis that the incident of #Cambrils respond to a terrorist attack. We have shot down the perpetrators — Mossos (@mossos) August 18, 2017

BREAKING: Spanish police confirm officers shot and killed four suspects in a separate alleged terror plot south of Barcelona. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 18, 2017

The first attack, in popular tourist spot Las Ramblas, left dozens of people bloody in the streets and prompted others to run from the area, terrified for their lives, when a van plowed into the crowd.

The van "was weaving left and right, trying to hit people as fast as possible", a witness told the BBC.

A driver deliberately rammed a van into a crowd on Barcelona's most popular street on August 17, 2017 killing at least 13 people before fleeing to a nearby bar, police said.

The self-described Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency. However, it is unclear to what extent, if any, the group's leadership was directly involved.

Bishop said that the Australian Government was "determined to take part in the international effort to combat and defeat terrorists wherever they may be", urging Australians to continue going about their "normal lives".

NEW: Intense gunfire can be heard in the city of #Cambrils as an anti-terrorist operation continues near the city centre. pic.twitter.com/cbtW8qZwFQ — Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) August 17, 2017

"Tragically, terrorist attacks are taking place around the world," she said.

"No one country, no one city is immune."

The attack occurred on Las Ramblas, a historic street leading to a central plaza in Barcelona. A pedestrian walkway runs down the center of the street, with cars driving on either side.

"There was loud bangs and people started running into shops," witness Ethan Spibey told Sky News, describing a "mini stampede" of people running down an alleyway.

Policemen check the area after towing away the van which ploughed into the crowd, killing at least 13 people and injuring around 100 others on the Rambla in Barcelona, on August 18, 2017. A driver deliberately rammed a van into a crowd on Barcelona's most popular street on August 17, 2017 killing at least 13 people before fleeing to a nearby bar, police said. Officers in Spain's second-largest city said the ramming on Las Ramblas was a 'terrorist attack'. The driver of a van that mowed into a packed street in Barcelona is still on the run, Spanish police said. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities immediately locked down the area, shutting metro stations and asking businesses to close.

A first responder to Melbourne's deadly Bourke Street massacre said the attack in Barcelona was 'a little bit too close to home' and 'very similar'.

Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) Commander Graeme O'Sullivan told 3AW that he and his wife were on the roof terrace of their hotel in Barcelona when they "heard a loud rumbling sound" followed by "thud sounds".

.@JulieBishopMP: The Australian government condemns this attack clearly designed to harm tourists on holiday. More: https://t.co/puNPv6TQIE pic.twitter.com/b9tjIM8smm — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 17, 2017

"That was the vehicle running into two pedestrians and then a short time after that screams," he said.

"It was pretty clear to us it was another one of these incidents -- a deliberate act."

Spain's PM Rajoy says his country is mourning in solidarity with Barcelona after attack https://t.co/JqN1fnEAfp pic.twitter.com/dRd8j4FcmG — Bloomberg (@business) August 18, 2017

The Eiffel Tower in Paris goes dark in honor of the victims of the #Barcelona attack https://t.co/7Phy6jEHNP pic.twitter.com/zOdOGxQ47y — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2017

Meanwhile an explosion at a house 120 miles south of Barcelona on Wednesday night is now being linked by police to the Barcelona terrorist attack.

Police had initially dismissed the explosion in Alcanar as a gas explosion.

But Catalonia police on Friday said they were now linking the two.

"We work with the hypothesis that the downed terrorists would be related to the events recorded in Barcelona and Alcanar," they said.

"In few minutes we are going to make several controlled explosions in Cambrils. If you hear detonations do not be alarmed, are controlled."

In few minutes we are going to make several controlled explosions in #Cambrils. If you hear detonations DO NOT be alarmed, are controlled! — Mossos (@mossos) August 18, 2017

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has said that Australians concerned about family or friends in the region should contact them directly before calling the 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1 300 555 135 (+61 2 6261 3305 if calling from overseas).