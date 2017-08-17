All Sections
    • NEWS

    Malcolm Turnbull, Bill Shorten Condemn Barcelona Terror Attack

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said he is determined to "defeat terrorism".

    18/08/2017 7:23 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have both condemned the deadly Barcelona terror attack in which a white van was rammed into pedestrians at one of the Spanish city's major tourist hubs.

    At least 13 people have been killed and more than 100 have been injured in the attack which took place in the area of Las Ramblas, a historic street leading to one of the Barcelona's central plazas.

    "Resolute with Spain in the fight to defeat terrorism we condemn the terrorist attack in Barcelona," Turnbull tweeted.

    "Our love and prayers are with the victims."

    Citing the news as "devastating", Shorten tweeted that Australia "hold the people of Spain in our heart today".

    British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "sickened by the senseless loss of life" in the attack and that the Foreign Office was working to establish if any British nationals were involved in the "appalling incident".

    "Following the attacks in Manchester and London, Spain stood alongside the British people. Tonight, Britain stands with Spain against the evil of terrorism," she said.

