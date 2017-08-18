All Sections
    • SPORT

    Nick Kyrgios Knocks Rafael Nadal Out Of Cincinnati Masters

    He won 6-2, 7-5.

    19/08/2017 1:53 PM AEST | Updated 50 minutes ago

    Nick Kyrgios has beaten world number one Rafael Nadal in straights sets at the Cincinnati Masters.

    The 22-year-old Australian bundled Nadal out 6-2, 7-5 in their quarter final clash on Saturday, displaying the strong serving and dazzling ground strokes that have taken him to world number 23.

    The volatile Aussie star now has two wins and two losses against Nadal, who reclaimed tennis' number one ranking this week for the first time in over three years.

    Despite a slow start to 2017, Kyrgios' victory indicates he has overcome a hip injury just in time for the U.S. Open, which kicks off on August 28.

    Following the win, the Canberran paid tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attacks, signing a camera with the word "Barcelona" and a love heart.

    The Aussie last beat Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014 where he won 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in just under three hours.

    Kyrgios will now face Spaniard David Ferrer in the semi-finals at Cincinnati on Sunday.

