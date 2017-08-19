Several Injured After Car Drove Into A Crowd In Chatswood

Five people and a baby have been taken to hospital.

A car has driven into a crowded area in Chatswood in Sydney's north injuring five people and a baby.

The incident occurred around 4pm on Saturday and is being treated as non-terror related.

CHATSWOOD | Patients wheeled into ambulance as crowd watches on. Accident believed to be caused by medical episode @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/sdXNbKuFYq — Laura Banks (@laurakatebanks) August 19, 2017

The accident occurred outside a Thai restaurant on Victoria Avenue. NSW Police are reporting the cause of the crash was as a result of a medical episode experienced by the driver.

Police report one woman has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital with serious injuries. Four others, including a baby, have been transported to hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police have established an exclusion zone and the male driver is assisting police.

Chatswood: Witness photo shows that the accident occurred outside Cup Thai restaurant at 370 Victoria Avenue. https://t.co/6rm43QpgOj #7News pic.twitter.com/HLEdVgIEyV — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 19, 2017

