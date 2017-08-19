Several Injured After Car Drove Into A Crowd In Chatswood

A car has driven into a crowded area in Chatswood in Sydney's north injuring five people and a baby.
The incident occurred around 4pm on Saturday and is being treated as non-terror related.
CHATSWOOD | Patients wheeled into ambulance as crowd watches on. Accident believed to be caused by medical episode @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/sdXNbKuFYq— Laura Banks (@laurakatebanks) August 19, 2017
The accident occurred outside a Thai restaurant on Victoria Avenue. NSW Police are reporting the cause of the crash was as a result of a medical episode experienced by the driver.
Police report one woman has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital with serious injuries. Four others, including a baby, have been transported to hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown.
Police have established an exclusion zone and the male driver is assisting police.
Chatswood: Witness photo shows that the accident occurred outside Cup Thai restaurant at 370 Victoria Avenue. https://t.co/6rm43QpgOj #7News pic.twitter.com/HLEdVgIEyV— 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 19, 2017
