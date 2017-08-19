All Sections
    • NEWS

    Several Injured After Car Drove Into A Crowd In Chatswood

    The driver reportedly experienced a medical episode and the incident is being treated as non-terror related.

    19/08/2017 4:25 PM AEST | Updated 31 minutes ago
    7NEWS
    Five people and a baby have been taken to hospital.

    A car has driven into a crowded area in Chatswood in Sydney's north injuring five people and a baby.

    The incident occurred around 4pm on Saturday and is being treated as non-terror related.

    The accident occurred outside a Thai restaurant on Victoria Avenue. NSW Police are reporting the cause of the crash was as a result of a medical episode experienced by the driver.

    Police report one woman has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital with serious injuries. Four others, including a baby, have been transported to hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

    Police have established an exclusion zone and the male driver is assisting police.

    More to come.

