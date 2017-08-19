Sydney Woman Rushed To Hospital After Suspected Domestic Stabbing

A Sydney woman is stable in hospital after being stabbed multiple times.

A man has been charged over the savage stabbing of a woman in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to Ermington, in the city's west, where the 49-year-old victim with a number of stab wounds, about 8pm Saturday night.

The woman was taken to Westmead Hospital where she is in a stable condition, police said in a statement.

Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Parramatta Police Station.

He was later charged with wound with intent to murder and will front Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

Police believe incident is domestic violence related.