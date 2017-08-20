Nick Kyrgios In Cincinatti Masters Final After Beating David Ferrer

Nick Kyrgios has reached the final of the Cincinnati Masters after beating David Ferrer in a tight straight set semi-final.

The Aussie star faced a tough contest to beat the Spanish world number 31, with both players holding their serve resulting in both the first and second set leading to a tie-break.

Nick #Kyrgios joins Grigor Dimitrov in #Cincinnati final after a tight game won vs David Ferrer 7-6 7-6 pic.twitter.com/obaThfjNVO — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) August 20, 2017

Kyrgios put his strong serve on show during the match, serving 14 aces in the dazzling style that has seen the young Australian soar to world number 23.

The 22-year-old's win comes just one day after he beat soon-to-be world number one Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the quarter final on Saturday.

Despite suffering hip and shoulder injuries over the past few months, Kyrgios will now meet world number eight, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, in the final.

A win will place Kyrgios front and centre for the start of the U.S. Open which kicks off on August 28.

The Canberran last played Dimitrov in 2015, Dimitrov winning 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.