The Australian War Memorial Needs 60,000 Poppies And You Can Help

A call has been put out to all knitters to help the Australian War Memorial with a project that will require 60,000 handmade poppies.

5000 Poppies is the group behind the call to arms. The knitted or crocheted poppies will be used in a special installation at the War Memorial in November 2018 as part of the commemoration of the end of World War One (WW1). Each poppy made will represent one Australian life lost in the First World War.

"This wonderful community led, community driven project has been a testament to the depth of feeling we have for our Anzacs," the 5000 Poppies website reads.

The appeal is already in full swing too. Lynn Berry, one of the founders of the 5000 Poppies group, announced via Facebook on Sunday that the appeal has already received 20,000 poppies, which is well ahead of their target.

Once knitted, the poppies can be mailed to the Australian War Memorial or to the 5000 Poppies team. Poppy knitting patterns can also be found at the 5000 Poppies website. The deadline for the poppies is August 2018.