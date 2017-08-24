All Sections
    • FOOD

    10 Genius Three-Ingredient Recipes

    Brownies, pancakes, mac and cheese, and more.

    25/08/2017 1:00 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    One of the main obstacles people face when cooking is that it's just too difficult or takes too long. But good food doesn't need 50 ingredients and steps, nor does it require exotic flavours and technique.

    Three ingredients will actually do -- and the results are amazing. Promise.

    From Nutella brownies and banana pancakes, to mac and cheese, and energy bars, these three-ingredient recipes have got you covered.

    1. Nutella brownies

    We're serious, there are only three delicious ingredients between you and a pan full of warm, sweet and rich Nutella brownies: Nutella, eggs and flour. Don't believe it? Try them yourself -- here's a fail-proof recipe.

    Getty

    2. Banana pancakes

    Don't worry about weighing and sifting flour, getting the correct amount of raising agents or stressing out during the all-important flip. These three ingredient pancakes contain only mashed banana, eggs and a bit of flavouring (ground cinnamon or vanilla extract are perfect). Give them a go here.

    Getty Images/Alloy
    Maple syrup optional, but highly recommended.

    3. Chocolate mousse

    Love silky, creamy, rich chocolate mousse? You don't need many ingredients to get your chocolate fix. Here's a super easy three-ingredient chocolate mousse. Or, ditch the dairy and try this vegan version instead, or this dark chocolate peppermint mousse.

    Westend61

    4. Peanut butter cookies

    If you're a peanut butter fan, you'll be besotted with these three-ingredient peanut butter cookies, made simply with peanut butter, sugar and an egg. Try this easy recipe, or this delicious egg free and vegan version.

    Getty Images

    5. Fudge

    Sticky, chewy, sweet fudge -- and you can whip these up in a few minutes with just three ingredients. Give this three-minute chocolate fudge a go. To make a healthier fudge, here's a two-minute freezer fudge recipe made with runny cashew butter.

    Rita Maas
    Sprinkle the fudge with salt for a salted chocolate experience.

    6. Healthy cookies

    If you want a healthier treat, try these banana and oat cookies, with no refined sugar in sight. To add extra flavour, spice it up with warming, flavourful cinnamon. These cookies are perfect for kids' lunchboxes, as well as a 3pm desk treat.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    Try adding sultanas or dark chocolate for more sweetness.

    7. Energy bars

    Raw energy bars have a steep price point, but there's no reason why you can't make your own. These three-ingredient no bake energy bars contain nuts (your choice, but almonds are ace), dried dates and dried cherries (or your other favourite fruit), and take just 15 minutes to make.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    8. Ice cream

    You don't need an ice cream machine to make this easy ice cream. Simply blend frozen bananas for the base, a dash of liquid (such as milk) and your choice of flavouring -- think vanilla extract, cinnamon, cacao powder, frozen berries, mango or pineapple. And dig in. Try these chocolate, banana mango and peanut butter recipes.

    Getty Images

    9. Mac and cheese

    Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and you can whip up a bowl at home in 20 minutes with evaporated milk, macaroni pasta and cheese. That's it. Here's the three-ingredient mac and cheese recipe.

    vm2002

    10. Blueberry smoothie

    To balance out the mac and cheese you ate for dinner, start the day with a blueberry smoothie. Dust off your blender and blend one frozen banana with 1½ cups of your milk of choice and half a cup of frozen blueberries.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

