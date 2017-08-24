The Last Minute Drive To Get As Many People As Possible Enrolled For Same-Sex Marriage Vote

CANBERRA -- Nearly 55,000 people have enrolled to vote since the marriage equality postal survey was announced on August 8, but 811,000 potential electors are still "missing".

If you want to have your say on same-sex marriage, through the Turnbull Government chosen non-binding, non-compulsory method, you have to add yourself to the electoral roll by midnight Thursday.

It is also advised that people check and change details with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), like addresses, or ballots due to be sent out on September 12 may get lost.

Many people from the Prime Minister to music channel MTV and the top search engine Google have been urging a quick visit to the AEC website.

For the "yes" campaign the focus is on young people who are more likely to vote in favour of marriage equality, but may not have signed up despite passion for the subject. There are hundreds of thousands of people not on the electoral roll under the age of 30.

The hours are ticking away, but it only takes 90 seconds at the Australian Electoral Commission to get on the roll.

The ballots will soon be sent out on September 12.