All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Man Charged Over Alleged Camouflage Sex Attack On 12-Yr-Old Girl

    26/08/2017 12:47 PM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago

    A man has been charged with allegedly sexual assaulting a 12-year-old girl as she walked to school on the NSW Central Coast three months ago.

    Police allege the man attacked the schoolgirl while dressed in a nightmarish camouflage suit, mask and gloves, which hid his identity.

    The horror attack took place when the girl was on her way to school at Narara in May, police said in a statement.

    On Saturday, police said they arrested the 31-year-old man during a vehicle stop at Lake Haven about 9.30pm Friday.

    After a search of the man's house police charged him with a raft of serious offences including two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16-years-old.

    He has also been charged with sex offences in relation to another young girl.

    Police said the alleged attacker suffered a medical episode while in custody and was taken to Wyong Hospital for treatment.

    He was refused bail and remains in hospital under police guard.

    MORE:arrestcamouflageNewssexual assaultviolence

    More On This Topic