Man Charged Over Alleged Camouflage Sex Attack On 12-Yr-Old Girl

A man has been charged with allegedly sexual assaulting a 12-year-old girl as she walked to school on the NSW Central Coast three months ago.

Police allege the man attacked the schoolgirl while dressed in a nightmarish camouflage suit, mask and gloves, which hid his identity.

Police identify camouflage clothing worn by NSW Central Coast sex attacker. Story on @AAPNewswire pic.twitter.com/v8pesF14Jx — Lisa Robinson (@lisarobinson85) July 9, 2017

The horror attack took place when the girl was on her way to school at Narara in May, police said in a statement.

On Saturday, police said they arrested the 31-year-old man during a vehicle stop at Lake Haven about 9.30pm Friday.

After a search of the man's house police charged him with a raft of serious offences including two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16-years-old.

31-year-old man from Woongarrah arrested in Lake Haven. Charged over the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Narara on May 15th. #7News pic.twitter.com/OsmnhCrUIC — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 26, 2017

He has also been charged with sex offences in relation to another young girl.

Police said the alleged attacker suffered a medical episode while in custody and was taken to Wyong Hospital for treatment.

He was refused bail and remains in hospital under police guard.