Mass Same-Sex Illegal Wedding Held In Melbourne For 'Basic Equality'

A huge same-sex wedding ceremony was held in Melbourne's CBD in support of marriage equality and a 'yes' vote in the upcoming postal survey on Saturday.

The mass-illegal wedding also marks 13 years since the Marriage Act was amended to restrict marriage rights to heterosexual couples.

Aerial view of crowd at marriage equality rally in Melbourne. Huge show of support @9NewsMelb #9News pic.twitter.com/yB9MJETMkG — Laura Spurway (@laura_spurway) August 26, 2017

"LGBTI people have been waiting more than 13 years for their basic civil rights and this postal plebiscite, ridiculous though it is, gives us a chance to finally show the Liberal government just how angry the public is that they continue to stand in the way of basic equality," Equal Love campaigner Ali Hogg told SBS.

The event will include a march led by Dykes on Bikes and speeches followed by the mass gay marriage at the state library.

Big turnout for the Equal Love rally in Melbourne @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/izy6OaQqYp — Laura Spurway (@laura_spurway) August 26, 2017

Several high profile Aussies are reportedly taking part including Joel Creasey and Australian Idol winner Natalie Gauci.