'No Pride In Genocide': Historic Statues Defaced In Sydney

Statues of Queen Victoria, Captain Cook and Governor Lachlan Macquarie have been vandalised in Sydney's Hyde Park.

Images posted on social media show the historic statues defaced with graffiti phrases "change the date", "no pride in genocide" and "bow down". The statues were also depicted with bags over their heads.

NSW police are investigating the politically charged vandalism.

Governor Macquarie is one of NSW's most memorialised of colonial governors, but his legacy is complicated by his order to dispatch three military regiments to the Appin region, which resulted in at least 14 Indigenous people being killed.

Since 2013 a statue of Macquarie, born in 1762 in Argyll, Scotland, has stood in Hyde Park.