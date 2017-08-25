All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    'No Pride In Genocide': Historic Statues Defaced In Sydney

    26/08/2017 10:22 AM AEST | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Statues of Queen Victoria, Captain Cook and Governor Lachlan Macquarie have been vandalised in Sydney's Hyde Park.

    Images posted on social media show the historic statues defaced with graffiti phrases "change the date", "no pride in genocide" and "bow down". The statues were also depicted with bags over their heads.

    NSW police are investigating the politically charged vandalism.

    Governor Macquarie is one of NSW's most memorialised of colonial governors, but his legacy is complicated by his order to dispatch three military regiments to the Appin region, which resulted in at least 14 Indigenous people being killed.

    Since 2013 a statue of Macquarie, born in 1762 in Argyll, Scotland, has stood in Hyde Park.

    MORE:Genocidegraffitihyde parkNewssociety

    More On This Topic