Floyd Mayweather Beats Conor McGregor In Boxing Super Fight

Undefeated professional boxer and five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr has beaten UFC champ Conor McGregor in their much-hyped mega-fight in the U.S.

The referee stopped the fight in round 10, giving Mayweather Jr the win by TKO at the boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor fought valiantly through the early rounds but Mayweather controlled the action and never looked in serious doubt through the contest, despite Irishman McGregor landing some solid punches.

Forty-year-old Mayweather came into the fight as the heavily backed favourite to beat McGregor, 29, who has minimal professional boxing experience.

Mayweather: He's a tough competitor. I think we gave the fans want they wanted to see. He was a lot better than I thought he was.

Despite failing to beat his opponent, McGregor praised Mayweather's efforts.

"He's composed -- he's not that fast, he's not that powerful, but boy is he composed," McGregor told the crowd.

"Fair play to him."

FLOYD MAYWEATHER HAS STOPPED CONOR MCGREGOR!

Estimates vary wildly, but Mayweather, who came out of retirement for the fight, is expected to pocket in the vicinity of $253 million while McGregor might earn $126.5 million.

The multi-million-dollar-man also praised McGregor, admitting his opponent was "a lot better than I thought he was".

"He used different angles -- he was a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight," Mayweather said.

The promotion of the event involved explosive encounters -- often of questionable taste -- between the pair aimed at hyping the match, with both insisting they were serious about putting on good show for fight fans.