Hazard Reduction: Thick Smoke Blankets Parts Of Sydney

A thick haze is covering parts of Sydney due to hazard reductions burns as the city prepares for bushfire season.

Areas including the Blue Mountains, Hawkesbury and Sutherland and Penrith are seeing the aftermath of the back burning from the last few days .

A thick haze is blanketing parts of Sydney following hazard reduction burns.#9News | https://t.co/ZiY2jT1X46 pic.twitter.com/5BAJ87ONNS — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 26, 2017

NSW RFS said a number of hazard reduction burns were scheduled across NSW this week.

"This will include a number around Sydney over the weekend. Smoke may settle overnight in southern and western suburbs however is forecast to clear each day. For a full list of proposed burns," it said on Saturday.

"There are different types of hazard reduction including controlled burning, mechanical clearing like slashing undergrowth, or even reducing the ground fuel by hand."

The hazard reduction comes as fire authorities prepare for an early start to the bushfire season as parts of the state continue to experience a prolonged dry spell.

The south coast, northern ranges and the central west are said to be key areas of concern.