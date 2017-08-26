'We Are Not Afraid': Mass Anti-Terror Rally Hits Barcelona

King Felipe of Spain has led a march of hundreds of thousands of people through Barcelona in a show of solidarity against the Islamist terrorists who killed 15 people this month.

A cell of 12 jihadists has been blamed for the attack, which also injured more than 10 people in a shocking vehicle attack that rocked the Spanish city.

The peace event was organised as a mark of respect, with the crowd waving banners and flags.

Spain's King Felipe VI also took part, along with the Spanish Prime Minister and the local mayor, according to reports.

Those who helped the victims, including the emergency services are said to have stretched back a mile, with Catalan flags and banners reading 'we are not afraid'.