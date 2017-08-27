To the disappointment of fans, the Melbourne Demons will continue its 11-year finals drought, pipped out of the top eight after the West Coast Eagles beat Adelaide by 29 points.
With the final eight now locked in for the AFL finals, people are wondering what Melbourne's fans -- who are renowned for their upper "crust" tastes -- are going to do.
All I can think about is how that Melbourne supporter that brought the cheese platter into the MCG is feeling....#AFLEaglesCrows #AFL— Nathan Bobik (@nathan_bobik) August 27, 2017
Taking their cue from a fan who brought his own gourmet charcuterie board to a game at the MCG earlier this month, fans have been hilariously putting out their own cheeseboards to express their disappointment.
@TitusOReily Put out your Cheese Platter pic.twitter.com/ClrfXA4Pdu— luke bona (@Ducce35) August 27, 2017
Oh dear. Sales of cheese, smoked salmon, quince paste and assorted charcuterie just plummeted. #afleaglescrows— Greg (@gregoutriding) August 27, 2017
You've got to feel for Dees fans...#PutOutYourCheeseboards #AFLEaglesCrows pic.twitter.com/qlyVMQEHB0— Nic Gysen (@gysenn) August 27, 2017
#putoutyourcheeseboard pic.twitter.com/kM2QWT4ClQ— John H (@absolutlegend) August 27, 2017