    • ENTERTAINMENT

    AFL Fans Mourn Melbourne Demons Loss By Putting Out Their Cheeseboards

    No amount of blue vein cheese will appease these fans.

    28/08/2017 10:58 AM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago
    REDDIT / KRUMDIDDLY & TWITTER / @DUCCE35
    Will this bloke's cheeseboard ever know what it's like to be taken to a Demons match during the AFL finals?

    To the disappointment of fans, the Melbourne Demons will continue its 11-year finals drought, pipped out of the top eight after the West Coast Eagles beat Adelaide by 29 points.

    With the final eight now locked in for the AFL finals, people are wondering what Melbourne's fans -- who are renowned for their upper "crust" tastes -- are going to do.

    Taking their cue from a fan who brought his own gourmet charcuterie board to a game at the MCG earlier this month, fans have been hilariously putting out their own cheeseboards to express their disappointment.

