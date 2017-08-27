Comedian Nails Game Of Thrones Impressions

The end of another 'Game of Thrones' season is upon us, and while there's not much we can do to make waiting for season eight any easier, this comedian's impressions of the show's characters are guaranteed to wow you.

Whether it's The Hound, Walder Frey or Tyrion Lannister, impressionist Charlie Hopkinson is able to mimic the voices of all our favourite GoT characters past and present -- and it goes without saying that his Arya is on point.

Forget about the Battle of the Bastards though, it appears that there's a Battle of the Impressionists looming, as Facebook users have pointed out that Hopkinson's impressions have got nothing on those by Scheiffer Bates.

There's no denying that both are great, but we'll let you be the judge on who should be crowned the King of Impressions.